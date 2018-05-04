Register
03:54 GMT +304 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Monitoring

    ‘Free and Fair Elections’ at Risk from Companies like Cambridge Analytica

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Cambridge Analytica, the controversial data mining firm linked to Facebook’s latest data scandal, dissolved itself abruptly on Thursday - but that doesn’t mean the end of massive-scale data trading, Robert Epstein, a senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear.

    "I don't think it's going to have any impact at all," Epstein said of Cambridge Analytica's bankruptcy announcement. "Cambridge Analytica will re-emerge in a new form. There's a lot of companies like Cambridge Analytica and such companies will continue to provide content to the big platforms."

    "And of course there are really just two [platforms] in the whole world outside of Russia and China, and that's Facebook and Google," Epstein told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "That process is just going to continue. Cambridge Analytica has kind of taken the brunt of the insanity over this issue this time, but this process will continue." 

    The offices of Cambridge Analytica (CA) in central London, after it was announced that Britain's information commissioner Elizabeth Denham is pursuing a warrant to search Cambridge Analytica's computer servers, Tuesday March 20, 2018
    © AP Photo / Kirsty O'Connor/PA
    UK to Continue Cambridge Analytica Probe After Firm's Closure

    The data firm came into the public's crosshairs after news broke of a data breach affecting somewhere between 50 million and 87 million Facebook users that Cambridge Analytica exploited for political purposes, namely in the 2016 election of US President Donald Trump. The user data was purloined by a researcher who claimed he was collecting it for academic purposes.

    Julian Wheatland, chairman of the SCL Group, the parent company of Cambridge Analytica, phoned in to a conference call Thursday to inform employees that the company's board had come to the conclusion that rebranding the company's tools in the current data-conscious environment was "futile."

    "The fact is, they openly claimed they had more than 5,000 data points on every voter in America, so they were getting data from lots of places. And there are now literally thousands of data brokers out there who are buying and selling data," Epstein said. "So this process, as I said, is just going to continue. That particular data set probably already has been duplicated and gone to other places, but they have a lot more data than that. And those data, I assume, will be sold if they haven't already been sold."

    "The data will be bought and sold and passed around and shared, in some cases with intelligence agencies and governments," Epstein said. 

    Twitter app on a mobile phone
    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke, File
    Twitter Sold Massive Data to Researcher Behind Cambridge Analytica Uproar

    Meanwhile, a flurry of leaders at Cambridge Analytica have signed on to a new company called Emerdata, including investors and members of the billionaire Mercer family, which has co-ownership of the far right news site Breitbart. The Mercers have funded everyone from alt-right media personalities like Baked Alaska and Milo Yiannopoulos to media mogul Steve Bannon, who once worked at Cambridge Analytica, to Kellyanne Conway and Trump himself.

    Online user data has been considered invaluable to election campaigns since 2008, when then-candidate Barack Obama pioneered its usage during his campaign. Obama's resounding defeat of GOP rival Senator John McCain was frequently attributed to Obama's success in online campaigns, which are able to target voters and understand their tendencies better than, say, television or canvassing.

    "The free and fair election is very much in jeopardy, which means democracy is in jeopardy," Epstein said, adding, "I don't think they're going to hold back, though, in the midterm election coming up in November. And that's what we have to be very careful about."

    Related:

    Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations After Facebook Data Controversy - Reports
    UK Parl't Invites Zuckerberg to Give Evidence on Cambridge Analytica Case – MP
    India Serves Second Notice to Cambridge Analytica, Facebook on Data Leak Issue
    EU Commission Moves to Protect Whistleblowers After Cambridge Analytica Scandal
    Cambridge Analytica Researcher Kogan Calls Facebook Data Mining ‘Pretty Usual’
    Regulator Asks Cambridge Analytica to Check for Russian Facebook Users’ Data
    Tags:
    Facebook, data breach, Cambridge Analytica
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The street leading to Michael’s Gate in Bratislava, Slovakia is a medieval city gate that has been preserved and it ranks among the oldest town buildings. At the top of the tower is a statue of the archangel Michael, slaying a dragon.
    A Walk to Remember: Most Fascinating Pedestrian Streets of Europe
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse