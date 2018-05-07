Trump's Paris Attack Remarks 'Not Worthy' of US President – French Minister

France has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump over his recent “disrespectful” comments on the 2015 deadly attack in Paris, with the country’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire demanding apology.

French authorities have expressed their anger with Trump's recent remarks suggesting that the terrorist attacks in Paris in November 2015 could have had fewer victims if the country's gun control laws were not as tight.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he hoped Trump "would come back on his words and express regret".

READ MORE: London Doctors Slam Trump Over Comments on UK Knife-Related Crime

"His comments are shocking and not worthy of the president of the world's greatest superpower," Le Maire told BFM television on Sunday.

© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo 'UK, US and France See a New Cold War as Working to Their Benefit' - Author

In a speech to the National Rifle Association (NRA) on Friday, Trump said that the Paris rampage could have ended differently if civilians had been armed.

"They took their time and gunned them down one-by-one. Boom. Come over here. Boom. Come over here. Boom," Trump said, using finger guns to make his point.

The French Foreign Ministry said Saturday in a statement that "France is strongly disapproving of the remarks of president Trump regarding the attacks of November 13, 2015 in Paris and demanding respect for the memory of the victims.

Paris and its suburb of Saint Denis suffered several coordinated attacks on November 13, 2015. A stadium, cafes, restaurants and a concert hall were attacked. The attacks left 130 people dead and hundreds injured.