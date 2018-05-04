Swedish Academy Won't Award Nobel Literature Prize in 2018 Amid Sex Scandal

The academy said in a statement that the decision "was arrived at in view of the currently diminished Academy and the reduced public confidence in the Academy."

The Swedish Academy has decided to postpone the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature and will award it in 2019.

"The Swedish Academy has decided to postpone the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature, with the intention of awarding it in 2019… The crisis in the Swedish Academy has adversely affected the Nobel Prize. Their decision underscores the seriousness of the situation and will help safeguard the long-term reputation of the Nobel Prize. None of this impacts the awarding of the 2018 Nobel Prizes in other prize categories," the statement read.

The decision was made amid a number of sexual abuse allegations, making it the first time since 1943, the award is not being given.

The scandal emerged after several women accused photographer Jean-Claude Arnaud of sexual harassment. Following the allegations six members of the academy left their offices, what made Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf sign an order that permitted any member of the academy to quit their office and their own will.

Currently, there are only ten active members in the academy.

According to the recent poll, 62 percent of Sweden's residents think that the scandal undermined trust to the academy and the authority of the Nobel Literature Prize, while one-third of the interviewed think that all the academy's decision-makers should be replaced.