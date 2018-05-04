Register
11:05 GMT +304 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nobel Prize medal

    Swedish Academy Won't Award Nobel Literature Prize in 2018 Amid Sex Scandal

    © AP Photo / Fernando Vergara, FILE
    World
    Get short URL
    111

    The academy said in a statement that the decision "was arrived at in view of the currently diminished Academy and the reduced public confidence in the Academy."

    The Swedish Academy has decided to postpone the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature and will award it in 2019.

    "The Swedish Academy has decided to postpone the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature, with the intention of awarding it in 2019… The crisis in the Swedish Academy has adversely affected the Nobel Prize. Their decision underscores the seriousness of the situation and will help safeguard the long-term reputation of the Nobel Prize. None of this impacts the awarding of the 2018 Nobel Prizes in other prize categories," the statement read.

    The decision was made amid a number of sexual abuse allegations, making it the first time since 1943, the award is not being given.

    READ MORE: Israeli Activist Calls For Awarding Netanyahu With Nobel Peace Prize

    President Donald Trump, left, speaks as South Korean President Moon Jae-in looks on during a joint news conference at the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    S Korean President Says Trump Should Win Nobel Prize for Peace Efforts – Reports
    The scandal emerged after several women accused photographer Jean-Claude Arnaud of sexual harassment. Following the allegations six members of the academy left their offices, what made Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf sign an order that permitted any member of the academy to quit their office and their own will.

    Currently, there are only ten active members in the academy.

    According to the recent poll, 62 percent of Sweden's residents think that the scandal undermined trust to the academy and the authority of the Nobel Literature Prize, while one-third of the interviewed think that all the academy's decision-makers should be replaced.

    Related:

    Trump to Win Nobel Peace Prize if Solves Korean Issue – Senator Graham
    No Nobel? #MeToo Afterglow Casts Doubts Over 2018 Prize in Literature
    No BDS Fan: Natalie Portman Rebuffs Criticism for Skipping “Jewish Nobel Prize”
    Tags:
    sex scandal, Nobel Prize, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The street leading to Michael’s Gate in Bratislava, Slovakia is a medieval city gate that has been preserved and it ranks among the oldest town buildings. At the top of the tower is a statue of the archangel Michael, slaying a dragon.
    A Walk to Remember: Most Fascinating Pedestrian Streets of Europe
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse