17:35 GMT +302 May 2018
    The laureate medal featuring the portrait of Alfred Nobel

    Israeli Activist Calls For Awarding Netanyahu With Nobel Peace Prize

    © AFP 2018 / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    World
    316

    Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, amid heated discussions of US plans to withdraw from the Iran deal, that Tel Aviv had allegedly obtained documents proving that Tehran lied about its nuclear program.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deserves to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his success in dealing with the Iranian nuclear problem, activist from the Likud-National Liberal Movement (Likud) political party Lior Harari said Tuesday as quoted by The Jerusalem Post media outlet.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Accuses Palestinian Leader Abbas of Holocaust Denial

    Harari has sent a letter to Israeli Nobel winners, asking them to nominate Netanyahu for the prize, saying that even if they didn't support the prime minister politically, the Iranian nuclear issue should unite all Israelis.

    "I believe everyone must thank Netanyahu for revealing the plot of a country that threatens the entire enlightened world," Harari said, adding that "if someone would have revealed the Nazis' plans and stopped the Holocaust, they would have deserved the prize."

    The activist also noted that Netanyahu should be awarded the prize over Mossad smuggling an enormous amount of documents out of Iran regarding Tehran's nuclear program, as the prime minister has authority over the intelligence agencies.

    "Giving it to him would be giving it to Mossad and others involved as well," he said. "Netanyahu has been leading the issue internationally for decades. He even got the Arab world to wake up and realize what a problem they have."

    However, the opposition dismissed the proposal, saying that Netanyahu deserved the prize even less than ex-US president Barack Obama.

    "If Obama got the Nobel Prize without making peace or any significant diplomatic step, it makes sense to me that the prize committee will adopt the initiative of the Likud activists to give Netanyahu a Nobel Peace Prize for the peace he did not make, the nuclear agreement he did not prevent and the Hamas regime in Gaza he has failed to end," Yoel Hasson, chairman of Zionist Union faction, said.

    Commenting on the proposal, Ahmed Tibi from the Joint List political alliance said that it was "a bad joke to give a Nobel Peace Prize to the ultimate peace rejector who takes pride in preventing the creation of a Palestinian state."

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Warns Cabinet Against Commenting on Iran Nuclear Dossier

    The Norwegian Nobel Committee, appointed by the Norwegian Parliament, determines the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize award, which is presented in Oslo. In the last 10 years, the Peace Prize has been awarded to former US President Barack Obama, the Colombian president who brokered a historic peace deal with the FARC rebels, the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet, the EU, Malala Yousafzai (a Pakistani activist for female education) and former US Vice President Al Gore, among others.

    Nobel Peace Prize, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
