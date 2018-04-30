S Korean President Says Trump Should Win Nobel Prize for Peace Efforts – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that he only wanted peace on the Korean Peninsula, while it is US President Donald Trump who should be given a Nobel Peace Prize for the settlement of situation around North Korea, local media reported, citing Seoul officials.

Moon's remark came as a response to a letter by the widow of South Korea's former President Kim Dae-jung, who congratulated him on good results in reducing tensions on the Peninsula and suggested that he should win the Nobel Peace Prize, according to the KBS World Radio station.

READ MORE: Nearly Two-Thirds of S Koreans Trust Pyongyang's Denuclearization Vows — Reports

© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man Trump Floats Preference of North, South Korea Border for Kim Meeting

On Friday, Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a historic summit in the "truce village" of Panmunjom. The two officials signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and proceed with reunion programs for the separated Korean families. The same day, Trump said that he would hold a meeting with the North Korean leader in "the coming weeks."

On April 20, Kim said that his country would stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles as well as shut down a nuclear test site. Trump has welcomed the announcement calling it a "big progress."