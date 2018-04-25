Register
16:04 GMT +325 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Sergei Rudskoi at a briefing on the developments in Syria, where he demonstrated fragments of the coalition missiles shot down by the Syrian anti-aircraft defense systems

    WATCH Russian MoD Shows US Tomahawk Missiles Found in Syria After US-Led Strike

    © Sputnik / Igor Ermachenkov
    World
    Get short URL
    7341

    Last week, Russian media reported that Syrian forces had discovered two missiles which failed to detonate during the Western airstrikes on Syria.

    Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy announced that Russian specialists were examining rockets of the US-led coalition, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, captured in Syria and handed over to Moscow.

    “Two [missiles] including a Tomahawk cruise missile and a high-precision aviation missile were delivered to Moscow… They are now being examined by our experts. The results of this work will be used to improve Russian weapons,” the military official told a briefing, showing the slides, featuring military parts of the rockets.

    On April 14, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France fired over 100 missiles at multiple targets in Syria in response to an alleged use of chemical weapons by the government's forces in the city of Douma.

    READ MORE: OPCW Finds No Chemical Weapons at Syrian Facilities Bombed by US — Russian MoD

    Washington claimed that the majority of rockets had hit their designated targets, however, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 71 out of the 103 missiles had been intercepted by the Syrian air defenses.

    Фрагменты крылатых ракет коалиции, сбитых ПВО Сирии, представленные на брифинге начальника Главного оперативного управления Генштаба ВС генерал-полковника Сергея Рудского в Москве
    © Sputnik / Igor Ermachenkov
    Fragments of the coalition missiles shot down by the Syrian anti-aircraft defense systems

    Related:

    Torture, Executions: Thousands Languished in Terrorist Jails in Syria's Douma
    Qatar Will Make Mistake if Sends Troops to Syria - Iranian Official
    Top US General Tells Israel Trump is Not Pulling Troops Out From Syria – Reports
    Qatar Obliged to Send Troops to Syria to Keep Being Protected by US – Riyadh
    Tags:
    cruise missiles, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    S-Ugly Duckling
    Ugly Duckling
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse