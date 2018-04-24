Thai Foreign Minister Says Country Ready to Host Kim-Trump Meeting – Reports

Register
24 April 2018
    President Donald Trump, left, in Dallas and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang

    Thai Foreign Minister Says Country Ready to Host Kim-Trump Meeting

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci, Wong Maye-E, File
    BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Tuesday that Thailand was ready to be the host country of the forthcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, local media reported.

    The minister said that the Asian nation would do utmost to provide everything required for this meeting, the Channel 3 broadcaster reported.

    Pramudwinai said that neither the United States nor North Korea had contacted Thailand on the issue yet, the media outlet added.

    In early March, a high-ranking South Korean delegation visited North Korea for talks with the country's leader. Upon the delegation's return, the South Korean presidential office announced that Seoul and Pyongyang had reached a historic agreement on holding the third ever summit of the countries’ leaders.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim agreed to hold a summit on April 27, ahead of an expected meeting between Trump and Kim in late May.

    On Saturday, Kim promised to end nuclear and long-range missile tests and shut a nuclear test side in the country's north, according to local media.

    While being US ally, Bangkok also has diplomatic ties with Pyongyang. Both official and non-official delegations from North Korea have repeatedly visited Thailand even during the Cold War times.

