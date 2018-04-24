Thai Foreign Minister Says Country Ready to Host Kim-Trump Meeting – Reports

The minister said that the Asian nation would do utmost to provide everything required for this meeting, the Channel 3 broadcaster reported.
Pramudwinai said that neither the United States nor North Korea had contacted Thailand on the issue yet, the media outlet added.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim agreed to hold a summit on April 27, ahead of an expected meeting between Trump and Kim in late May.
On Saturday, Kim promised to end nuclear and long-range missile tests and shut a nuclear test side in the country's north, according to local media.
While being US ally, Bangkok also has diplomatic ties with Pyongyang. Both official and non-official delegations from North Korea have repeatedly visited Thailand even during the Cold War times.
