'US Lies, People Die!': Hundreds in Chicago Rally Against Syria Strikes (VIDEO)

The US and its allies Britain and France fired over 100 missiles at various targets in Syria as a response to unverified media reports, which blamed Bashar Assad's government for an alleged chemical incident in the city of Douma.

Hundreds of demonstrators have descended to the center of Chicago to condemn the airstrikes conducted in Syria by Washington jointly with its allies. Protesters held banners saying "US Lies, People Die! Stop War on Syria" and "US Out of Syria! No Wars for Empire!"

According to the demonstrators, the US military action in Syria is illegal in any case, as there has been no approval from the United Nations (UN) for the intervention.