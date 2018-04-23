'US Lies, People Die!': Hundreds in Chicago Rally Against Syria Strikes (VIDEO)

Hundreds of demonstrators have descended to the center of Chicago to condemn the airstrikes conducted in Syria by Washington jointly with its allies. Protesters held banners saying "US Lies, People Die! Stop War on Syria" and "US Out of Syria! No Wars for Empire!"
According to the demonstrators, the US military action in Syria is illegal in any case, as there has been no approval from the United Nations (UN) for the intervention.
