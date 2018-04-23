Register
14:50 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syria air defences strike back after air strikes by U.S., British and French forces in Damascus, Syria in this still image obtained from video dated early April 14, 2018

    Putin to Macron: US-Led Coalition's Strikes in Syria Seriously Violate Int'l Law

    © REUTERS / SYRIA TV
    World
    Get short URL
    2350

    The presidents of Russia and France discussed on Monday by phone the situation in Syria after an airstrike carried out by the United States, France and the United Kingdom in response to an alleged chemical attack in the city of Douma near Damascus, the Kremlin spokesman said.

    Speaking with his French counterpart, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the US-led coalition's strikes against Syrian targets at the beginning of April were conducted in violation of international law and have complicated the situation in the Middle Eastern country.

    He also noted the importance of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) conducting a thorough investigation on the ground in Syria.

    France was one of the states from the US-led coalition, along with the United States and the United Kingdom, that carried out on April 14 a missile attack on a number of targets in Syria, including facilities in Barzeh and Jamraya, amid reports of an alleged chemical attack in Douma.

    S-300 anti-aircraft missile system
    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Lavrov on Russia's S-300 Supplies to Syria: It's No Secret, But Not Decided Yet
    The news of the attack was spread by a number of Syrian media outlets in early April. Western countries accused Damascus of using chemical weapons in Douma. Damascus and Moscow have denied the allegations of the Syrian government's involvement in the alleged Douma incident, saying that the attack was staged by militants and the White Helmets to influence public opinion and justify a possible intervention.

    READ MORE: Lavrov Calls French President Stance on Syria ‘Colonial’

    The OPCW mission arrived in Damascus earlier this week, however, it has not entered Douma yet over security risks. According to the OPCW, the United Nations Department of Safety and Security has reached an agreement with the Syrian authorities to escort the team to a certain location and after that it would be accompanied by the Russian Military Police.

    Iran Nuclear Deal

    Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have also talked about the implementation of the nuclear deal with Iran, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying it should be continued, the Kremlin said Monday.

    Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called on EU leaders Monday to encourage US President Donald Trump to begin implementing US obligations under the JCPOA, adding that "there is no alternative" to the agreement. At the same time, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief coordinator Cornel Feruta said that Tehran fulfills its commitments under the agreement.

    READ MORE: 'All or Nothing': Iran's Zarif Tweets 'There is No Plan B' on Nuclear Deal

    Donald Trump has been a consistent opponent of the JCPOA – negotiated by former US President Barack Obama's administration. US President Donald Trump described it as the worst deal in US history and threatened to withdraw Washington from the deal if it was not amended.

    The JCPOA was signed on July 14, 2015, by China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States (collectively referred to as the P5+1 group) and Iran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran's assurance that its nuclear program would remain peaceful.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Head-Spinning Walk in Moscow Skies
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse