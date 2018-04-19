Moscow: US Deliberately Creating 'Visa Blockade' as Leverage for Pressure

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow is surprised by the US attempts to justify their reduction in visa issuing to Russian citizens by “insufficient consulate staff.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday called the US visa blockade a deliberate step that is used as a tool of leverage against Russia. The ministry referred to the situation when Russian citizens have to wait for up to 250 days just to get a visa “extremely frustrating.”

"The official waiting time for a visa interview, which was increased by Washington in August 2017 to 85 days, has recently been extended to 250 days, that is, eight months. In other words, applying for visas becomes meaningless," the ministry stated.

The ministry also stated that the visa issue can lead to the two countries being left with no air service.

"Aeroflot, the only company which makes regular flights between Russia and the United States, may be forced to stop them, as the crews are experiencing increasing difficulties obtaining American visas," the statement adds.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW