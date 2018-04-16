EU Foreign Ministers to Declare 'Understanding' of Strikes on Syria – Source

“[The draft conclusions read that] the Council understands the targeted US, French and UK airstrikes on chemical weapons facilities in Syria as specific measures having been taken with the sole objective to prevent further use of chemical weapons and chemical substances as weapons by the Syrian regime to kill its own people,” the source said.
Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson justified Monday the last week's missile launches, adding though that the attacks weren't aimed at removing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles, most of which were shot down by Syrian air defenses.
The attack came the same day that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) mission was set to start the probe into the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, which the West had immediately blamed on Damascus.
Following the accusations, the Syrian government has strongly denied being behind the alleged attack and stated that the missile strike was "brutal aggression."
