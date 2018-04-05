Twitter Suspended Over 1.2Mln Accounts for Terrorist Content Since 8/2015

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The 12th annual Twitter Transparency Report found that more than 1.2 million accounts were suspended from the social media site for suspected terrorist content since August 2015, Twitter said in a press release on Thursday.

"During the reporting period of July 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017, a total of 274,460 accounts were permanently suspended for violations related to the promotion of terrorism," the release said. "Between August 1, 2015 and December 31, 2017, we suspended 1,210,357 accounts from Twitter for violations related to the promotion of terrorism."

The release added 74 percent of the accounts were suspended before the users were able to send out any Twitter messages.

Less than 0.2 percent of the accounts were suspended due to government reports of violations between July and December of 2017, which is a 50 percent reduction from the previous reporting period, the release said.

Twitter has a longstanding policy of prohibiting the promotion of terrorism and extremism.