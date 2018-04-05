Lavrov: Moscow Concerned by US Policy on Lowering Nuclear Weapons' Use Threshold

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has commented on the expulsion of Russian diplomats, nuclear weapons and NATO presence in the Baltic States.

Moscow is concerned about the US policy of lowering threshold for use of nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

“In the area of strategic stability, Washington prioritizes ensuring military superiority and undermining parity in its policy. Efforts are being made to deploy the global missile defense system, the capacity is being build up and NATO's military activity is nearing Russia's borders. The deepest concern is the US policy to lower the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons,” Lavrov said.

Moscow is calling on Washington to jointly resolve issues related to the conversion of US carriers under the START treaty, Sergei Lavrov said.

"We have completed the process of eliminating Russian stockpiles of chemical weapons, have fulfilled all their obligations under the treaty on the further reduction of strategic offensive arms, and we urge the United States, in accordance with the procedures stipulated in this treaty, to jointly regulate the issue of re-equipping some US strategic carriers," Lavrov stressed.

"The negotiations of the United States have created more and more questions, especially amid attempts to bring down major international agreements — such as the joint comprehensive plan of action on the Iranian nuclear program, the UN decision on Middle East regulation, the Paris Climate Conference Declaration, and the basic principles of the World Trade Organization," Lavrov said at the Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS).

"There is a tendency towards revisionism in world affairs," Lavrov added.

"At the same time, our persistent calls to start a professional conversation on confidence-building measures and countering threats in this sphere do not find a positive response either in Washington or in Brussels," the Russian Foreign Minister noted.

Many Countries Forced to Expel Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case

Russia insists that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons launch a substantive investigation into the alleged poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia in Salisbury, England, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"We will continue to respond adequately to unfriendly steps, but at the same time we want to establish the truth. We insist on a substantive and responsible investigation in full compliance with the provisions of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. The legitimate questions set by us on the basis of this convention will not be ignored, as confirmed by a special session of the OPCW, convened by Russia on April 4, at a special session of its executive council," Lavrov said.