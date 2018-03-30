OPCW Confirms Extraordinary Meeting on Skripal Case at Moscow's Request

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that the Executive Council is set to convene on April 4 after Russia proposed to hold an extraordinary session on the case of poisoning the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia officially proposed to convene an extraordinary session of the OPCW Executive Council next Tuesday to achieve a "frank conversation" and to establish the truth in the Skripal case.

"A meeting of the OPCW Executive Council is anticipated to be scheduled for 4 April [Wednesday]," the organization’s press service said, asked about the meeting in connection with the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Skripal.

READ MORE: OPCW Does Not Confirm Reports of Chemical Weapons Use by Turkish Army in Afrin

At present, no further public information about the extraordinary session is available, the OPCW added.

© AFP 2018/ Adrian DENNIS OPCW May End Analysis of Substance Used for Skripal Poisoning Within 2-3 Weeks

Skripal, a former Russian spy who worked for UK intelligence , and his daughter Yulia have been hospitalized since March 4 after being exposed to what UK experts claim was a A234 nerve agent. London has stated that it was "highly likely" that Moscow was behind the attack. The UK government responded by expelling 23 Russian diplomats from the country. Expressing solidarity with the United Kingdom, the United States and over 25 other countries also expelled Russian diplomats.

Russia has strongly rejected the accusations. Moscow has repeatedly offered assistance in the investigation, however its requests for samples of the chemical substance allegedly used to poison Skripal have been rejected.