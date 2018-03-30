OPCW Confirms Extraordinary Meeting on Skripal Case at Moscow's Request

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia officially proposed to convene an extraordinary session of the OPCW Executive Council next Tuesday to achieve a "frank conversation" and to establish the truth in the Skripal case.
"A meeting of the OPCW Executive Council is anticipated to be scheduled for 4 April [Wednesday]," the organization’s press service said, asked about the meeting in connection with the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Skripal.
At present, no further public information about the extraordinary session is available, the OPCW added.
Russia has strongly rejected the accusations. Moscow has repeatedly offered assistance in the investigation, however its requests for samples of the chemical substance allegedly used to poison Skripal have been rejected.
