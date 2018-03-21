Lavrov: UK Consciously Undermines Relations With Russia With Skripal Case

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is consciously undermining its relations with Russia by the Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal poisoning case and further London's unfriendly steps may face reciprocal measures, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"There are no doubts that the UK government has a conscious policy of undermining UK-Russia relations… If this policy continues, the principal of reciprocity in relations is always there," Lavrov said after the meeting with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.

Russian Foreign Minister also said that Russia will seek to get answers to all its questions to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on Skripal's poisoning.

"We will seek answers to all our questions [to OPCW]. They are well formulated and absolutely clear… Let me remind that we eliminated all chemical weapons, which was verified," Lavrov said.

© AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi Japanese Foreign Minister Reveals Stance on Skripal Poisoning Case

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov reported that London was trying to use the OPEC secretariat to back up its groundless accusations against Moscow in the case.

On March 4, former GRU colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. London claimed that the chemical used to poison them was made in Russia, but failed to provide any proof so far.