China Urges Russia, UK to Address Salisbury Incident on Basis of Facts

BEIJING (Sputnik) - London and Moscow should address the situation around the Salisbury incident based on facts, the two countries should act within the framework of the international law and avoid escalation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Tuesday.

“China is closely following the developments, we strongly oppose any use of chemical weapons, but we still believe that this issue should be properly resolved between the Russian Federation and the UK on the basis of facts,” the spokeswoman said.

The official stressed that the sides "should respect international law and the fundamental norms of international relations, as well as avoid escalation of confrontation."

A total of 16 EU countries, as well as the United States, Canada, Albania, Norway, Ukraine, Macedonia and Australia announced on Monday their decisions to expel about 100 Russian diplomats in connection with Moscow's alleged involvement in the nerve agent attack on Skripal and his daughter in the UK city of Salisbury.

Sergei Skripal, a former GRU colonel, who worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia have been in hospital in a critical condition since March 4 due to exposure to what the UK experts say was a A234 nerve agent. The UK side claimed that the substance was developed in the Soviet Union.

Moscow has strongly rejected the accusations and offered to help in the investigation.