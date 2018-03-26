So What Evidence is There Linking Russia to Skripal Nerve Agent in Salisbury?

US President Donald Trump has ordered 60 Russian diplomats to be expelled as the West continues to blame the Kremlin for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, in England. But what proof has been given that the Russian government is to blame?

NONE, actually.

The UK government though did say tests carried out by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down in Wiltshire concluded they had been exposed to a nerve agent. But no evidence has ever been presented to prove the alleged Russian connection.

Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found unconscious, slumped on a bench outside a branch of the Zizzi restaurant chain in Salisbury, a cathedral city in the west of England.