21:34 GMT +326 March 2018
    European Union countries flags are seen at the Bratislava Castle (Hrad) during the European Union summit- the first one since Britain voted to quit- in Bratislava, Slovakia, September 16, 2016

    Slovakia to Summon Russian Envoy on Tuesday Over Skripal Poisoning - FM

    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Slovakia's Foreign Ministry said it will summon Russian Ambassador Alexei Fedotov on March 27 to clarify the situation around Russia's alleged involvement in the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom, the outcome may prompt further steps by the Slovak government.

    "The Slovak Republic unequivocally condemned the nerve agent attack in Salisbury [the United Kingdom], joined the decisions of the European Council on March 22, 2018, and reserved the right to take further steps in connection with this incident," the ministry's spokesman Peter Susko told Sputnik in a phone call.

    According to the diplomat, the development of the situation, as well as Russia's response to the challenges addressed by EU states, including Slovakia, will affect further steps that Bratislava is ready to consider in this case.

    "After the careful consideration of the options, the republic's Foreign Ministry has decided to urgently summon the Russian ambassador to Slovakia on Tuesday, March 27, and ask him for an explanation of the incident," Susko said.

    The Slovak Republic's decision to express solidarity with the UK came when some EU member states along with the US and Canada have expelled Russian diplomats for the alleged country's poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal.

    Earlier this month British PM Theresa May expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the Skripal's case, blaming Moscow for his poisoning. Responding to the punitive measure, the Russian government expelled 23 British diplomats from St. Petersburg.

    Tags:
    expelling, Russian diplomats, European Union, Peter Susko, Sergey Skripal, Russia, United Kingdom, Slovakia
