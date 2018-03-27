Register
27 March 2018
    Police officers stand on duty at a road block on the road where former Russian inteligence agent Sergei Skripal lives, in Salisbury, Britain March 11, 2018

    Moscow Lambasts 'Lying' US Accusations Over Skripal Case

    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    World
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (139)
    Earlier, the US President Donald Trump, ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats, including 48 employees of the Russian Embassy and 12 people who have been assigned to the United Nations in New York.

    Russain Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Washington has once again directed false accusations at Russia, and that it threatens and attempts to turn everything upside-down.

    "We are open to constructive work, we will continue it, but without a tough response to yesterday's decision by the US authorities against our diplomatic missions, the current situation will not persist," Ryabkov said.

    "I would like to express the hope that, nevertheless, a healthy beginning, which I am sure remains in the approach to relations with Russia, at least among some responsible figures in the United States, will sooner or later prevail," the deputy minister added.

    READ MORE: Russian Envoy Assumes Skripal's Case a Convenient Pretext to Expel Diplomats

    The deputy minister noted that Russia was not abandoning the strategic stability talks with Washington.

    “We need this dialogue, the presidents of our countries said about it in a telephone conversation a few days ago, we are not giving up this dialogue, we will hold it,” Ryabkov said.

    Russia urges London to examine official materials instead of representing any statements made online by Russia nationals as Moscow's official position, Russian Deputy Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    The senior official slammed the recent remarks of UK Prime Minister Theresa May about more than 20 theories allegedly provided by Moscow in connection with the substance used in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK city of Salisbury, stressing that the UK officials "continue to talk nonsense."

    "I would like to call on our colleagues in London who always boast that they are very accurate in their own wording and express themselves accordingly, stop ceaselessly surfing the Internet, reading newspapers, watching TV and reading any statement by any person with a Russian passport to represent it as Moscow's official theory," Ryabkov said.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called on the US and UK embassies to send any non-public information that is being used as evidence in the Skripal case to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    Recently, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said that he had expressed strong objection over the US decision to expel Russian diplomats, adding that by this move the US destroyed what had left of bilateral relations.

    A number of EU countries, as well as the United States, Canada, Albania, Norway and Ukraine announced Monday their decisions to expel about 100 Russian diplomats in connection with Moscow's alleged involvement in the nerve agent attack in the UK city of Salisbury.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    White House: Trump Cannot Tolerate Skripal Incident
    Sergei Skripal, a former military intelligence colonel who worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia have been in hospital in a critical condition since March 4 due to contact to what the UK experts say was a A234 nerve agent. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats, while the European Union has expressed its solidarity.

    Russia has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was rejected. Russia expelled UK diplomats in response and ordered the British Council to cease its activities in Russia.

    Topic:
