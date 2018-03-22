Russian Embassy in US: 'Maybe Moscow is Also to Blame for Snowfall in DС, NY?!'

The Russian Embassy in the United States has suggested that Russian diplomats may be "guilty" of snowfalls in the US because of the general tendency to blame Russia for everything.

"Enough of demonizing Russia. Enough of threating Russia and Russian diplomats, whom some politicians are again proposing to expel. Stop blaming us for all the deadly sins, maybe Moscow is to blame for today's snowfall in Washington and New York?" the embassy said in a statement.

Unseasonably heavy snow took its toll on motor vehicle traffic on the Eastern seaboard of the US on Wednesday. Federal institutions and schools were closed in Washington.