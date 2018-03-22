Russian Embassy in US: 'Maybe Moscow is Also to Blame for Snowfall in DС, NY?!'

"Enough of demonizing Russia. Enough of threating Russia and Russian diplomats, whom some politicians are again proposing to expel. Stop blaming us for all the deadly sins, maybe Moscow is to blame for today's snowfall in Washington and New York?" the embassy said in a statement.
READ MORE: Russian Diplomats Receive Threats Over Alleged Skripal's Poisoning — Envoy to UK
Unseasonably heavy snow took its toll on motor vehicle traffic on the Eastern seaboard of the US on Wednesday. Federal institutions and schools were closed in Washington.
Moderate to heavy snow beginning to work into Washington, DC and the beltway. Snowfall rates will be at around 1 inch per hour, and this will accumulate with road temperatures in the city ranging at 30-32°F. pic.twitter.com/vrfcD73HuJ— WeatherOptics (@weatheroptics) 21 марта 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)