12:44 GMT +311 March 2018
    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's own car, red Tesla Roadster cabrio, entered into orbit by the Falcon Heavy launcher, with a dummy wearing a spacesuit at the steering wheel, in outer space

    'There Need to Be Things That Inspire': Musk Shows New Falcon Heavy Launch VIDEO

    SpaceX Flickr
    The head of SpaceX, Elon Musk, has released a new video of the launch of Falcon Heavy, which propelled a Tesla Roadster electric car into space in early February. The video shows never-before seen details of the endeavor.

    "Life cannot just be about solving one sad problem after another. There need to be things that inspire you, that make you glad to wake up in the morning and be part of humanity. That is why we did it. We did for you," Elon Musk wrote.

    As reported by The Verge, the video was created by Musk's friend, director Jonathan Nolan.

    "This is not a movie trailer. This is not a TV show trailer. We hope that it will be a trailer for a part of the next chapter of human history," Nolan said, first showing the audience his video at the annual South by Southwest festival on Saturday.

    READ MORE: Falcon 9 Rocket With Secret US Satellite on Board Launched From Cape Canaveral

    The video includes new footage, which the public has not yet seen. They show the preparation for launch, the reaction and glee of the audience, the launch of the rocket into space and the video footage of a Tesla Roadster flying in space with a dummy behind the wheel. In addition, the video shows the collapse of the central accelerator of the first stage of the Falcon Heavy booster rocket, which could not land on the floating platform, and fell into the Atlantic Ocean at a speed of more than 480 kilometers per hour.

    The successful launch of the newest Falcon Heavy rocket took place in early February from the Cape Canaveral (Florida, US).

    Falcon Heavy, SpaceX, Elon Musk
