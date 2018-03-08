Register
08 March 2018
    A F-22 Raptor fighter jet of the 95th Fighter Squadron from Tyndall, Florida approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at the Royal Air Force Base in Mildenhall in Britain as they fly over the Baltic Sea towards the newly established NATO airbase of Aemari, Estonia September 4, 2015.

    WATCH: US F-22 Pilots Shoot the Breeze While Filling Up Midair

    A video recently published on YouTube reveals what F-22 Raptor pilots talk about with the aircrew refueling them at 20,000 feet in the sky: mostly riddles, cookies and seat comfort.

    A video published by The Joint Forces Channel February 28 captured fighter pilots' conversation with a boom operator on board a KC-10 Extender aerial refueling tanker aircraft.

    READ MORE: Mission Possible: Here's What Those Russian Su-57 Jets May Be Doing in Syria

    According to the plane's manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, the F-22 Raptor can carry nine tons of fuel, which means that filling up in the sky can take quite some time. After a tanker's fuel boom nestles in the plane's fuel receptacle, there's not much for the pilots to worry about, so instead of waiting in silence they naturally talk it up, as though around a stratospheric office water cooler.

    F-35 Luke Air Force Base
    © US Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Hensley
    You Alive, F-35? Only Half of US' Most Expensive-Ever Fighter Jets Flight Ready
    The video's description says that Senior Airman Jordan Smith, deployed from Travis Air Force Base onboard the KC-10, is not only known for his skills at cooking "Sky Pizza" (yes, KC-10 pilots can cook and eat onboard)  but also for his "creative, morale-boosting conversation methods of having riddles or jokes or talking about the food they miss from back home."

    Smith and the F-22 pilots talk about making cookies onboard, the seating position for the refueler on the KC-10 and exchange riddles and jokes.

    "I can run, but I cannot walk, what am I?" Smith asks the pilots. Watch the video, if you want to know the answer.

    Don't believe Hollywood: fighter pilots are humans too and their conversations sound like everyone else's.    

