WATCH: US F-22 Pilots Shoot the Breeze While Filling Up Midair

A video published by The Joint Forces Channel February 28 captured fighter pilots' conversation with a boom operator on board a KC-10 Extender aerial refueling tanker aircraft.
According to the plane's manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, the F-22 Raptor can carry nine tons of fuel, which means that filling up in the sky can take quite some time. After a tanker's fuel boom nestles in the plane's fuel receptacle, there's not much for the pilots to worry about, so instead of waiting in silence they naturally talk it up, as though around a stratospheric office water cooler.
Smith and the F-22 pilots talk about making cookies onboard, the seating position for the refueler on the KC-10 and exchange riddles and jokes.
"I can run, but I cannot walk, what am I?" Smith asks the pilots. Watch the video, if you want to know the answer.
Don't believe Hollywood: fighter pilots are humans too and their conversations sound like everyone else's.
