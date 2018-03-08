WATCH: US F-22 Pilots Shoot the Breeze While Filling Up Midair

A video recently published on YouTube reveals what F-22 Raptor pilots talk about with the aircrew refueling them at 20,000 feet in the sky: mostly riddles, cookies and seat comfort.

A video published by The Joint Forces Channel February 28 captured fighter pilots' conversation with a boom operator on board a KC-10 Extender aerial refueling tanker aircraft.

According to the plane's manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, the F-22 Raptor can carry nine tons of fuel, which means that filling up in the sky can take quite some time. After a tanker's fuel boom nestles in the plane's fuel receptacle, there's not much for the pilots to worry about, so instead of waiting in silence they naturally talk it up, as though around a stratospheric office water cooler.

The video's description says that Senior Airman Jordan Smith, deployed from Travis Air Force Base onboard the KC-10, is not only known for his skills at cooking "Sky Pizza" (yes, KC-10 pilots can cook and eat onboard) but also for his "creative, morale-boosting conversation methods of having riddles or jokes or talking about the food they miss from back home."

Smith and the F-22 pilots talk about making cookies onboard, the seating position for the refueler on the KC-10 and exchange riddles and jokes.

"I can run, but I cannot walk, what am I?" Smith asks the pilots. Watch the video, if you want to know the answer.

Don't believe Hollywood: fighter pilots are humans too and their conversations sound like everyone else's.