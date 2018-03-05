Del Toro's 'The Shape of Water' Makes a Splash at the Oscars, Named Best Picture

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - "The shape of water" movie directed by Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro won best picture award at the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.

"The shape of water" is a love story of a woman with disabilities and an amphibious creature, who was created in the US secret laboratory. The film was the top nominee of the Oscar ceremony with 13 nominations.

The name of the winner was announced by Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, who starred as Bonnie and Clyde in the same name movie in 1961.

"I want to dedicate this, to every young filmmaker, the youth that is showing us how things are done. Really, they are. In every country in the world." — @RealGDT



A huge congratulations to #TheShapeofWater team on their 4 wins at @TheAcademy Awards tonight! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/22frHmiZ2g — The Shape of Water (@shapeofwater) 5 марта 2018 г.

​90th annual award ceremony of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences takes place on Sunday evening in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater.