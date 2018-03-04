Putin: Russian Citizens Accused of US Election Meddling Did Not Represent Moscow

"I know that they do not represent the Russian state, the Russian authorities. What they did specifically, I have no idea," Putin said.
The Russian president added that even if Russian citizens did what they are suspected of doing, the US authorities should share the information they have regarding this.
Putin also stressed that Russia will never extradite its nationals, accused of the election meddling, to the United States.
"Never. Russian never extradites its citizens to anyone, just like the United States," Putin said, while answering Megyn Kelly’s question on whether Moscow is going to extradite its citizens if Washington presents the evidence.
Russia has faced numerous accusations of interference in foreign elections, including the 2016 US presidential vote. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the claims groundless, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that there was no evidence to substantiate the accusations.
