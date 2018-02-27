US Not Doing Enough to Counter Russia's Cyberattacks, But Taking Steps - NSA

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is not undertaking enough measures to prevent Russia's cyberattacks in the future despite taking certain actions, National Security Agency (NSA) Director Michael Rogers said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

When asked whether the Trump administration is exploiting all resources to stop Moscow's cyber intrusions, Rogers said, "We are taking steps, but we probably are not doing enough."

However, Rogers noted the United States has the necessary tools to prevent Russia's cyber intrusions. He added that the NSA had developed strategies used for specific actors, such as China, Russia, and Iran.

The intelligence chief continued by saying that there is no doubt Washington would maintain competition with Moscow in cyberspace.

Rogers also said that he has not received clear directions from President Donald Trump with respect to providing a response to Russia's alleged 2016election meddling.

According to the NSA director, Russia has not paid a high price for alleged meddling in the November 8 vote. Therefore, he explained, Russian intelligence will likely continue to interfere in the internal affairs of the United States.

In January 2017, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and National Security Agency (NSA) released a report accusing Russia of meddling in the US presidential election.

Russian senior officials have repeatedly denied allegations of meddling in the vote. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that there was no proof that Moscow was meddling in the US election process, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia had never interfered in foreign states' internal affairs and was not intending to do so in the future.

