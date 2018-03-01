Register
18:19 GMT +301 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    (File) Armenia's Foreign Minister Edouard Nalbandian, left, and Turkey's Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu sign documents during the signing ceremony of a peace accord between Turkey and Armenia in Zurich, Switzerland Saturday Oct. 10, 2009

    Armenia Scraps Deal to Normalize Relations With Turkey - President's Spokesman

    © AP Photo/ Christian Hartmann,Pool
    World
    Get short URL
    173

    Armenia initiated negotiations with Turkey back in 2008 in a move to normalize bilateral diplomatic ties, signing a protocol in Zurich a year after.

    Armenia has scrapped a peace deal that it signed with Turkey back in 2009, president's spokesman Vladimir Hakobyan said as quoted by Armenian Yerkir Media TV.

    "Armenian President Serzh Sarksyan told a national security council meeting that the Armenian-Turkish protocols were annulled," Hakobyan said.

    Armenia's Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan, in his turn, wrote on Twitter that the Armenia-Turkey protocols was "null and void."

    In 2009, the foreign ministers of the two countries signed the protocols in Zurich, which were pending ratification by the countries' parliaments. 

    However, in December 2009, then Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Ankara would not ratify the accords until the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was resolved.

    In April 2010, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan suspended ratification process accusing Ankara of showing no will to continue the settlement process. In September 2017, the Armenian president said at the UN General Assembly that Yerevan would declare the Protocols null and void in the spring of 2018, if no progress was made.

    READ MORE: Russia Ready to Assist in Armenia-Turkey Negotiations — Foreign Minister

    The Armenian-Turkish relations are negatively influenced by what is recognized as the genocide of Armenians by Turkey. Around 1.2 million Armenians were killed or starved to death by the Ottoman Empire during and after World War I.

    Turkey has repeatedly denied accusations of committing mass murder of Armenians, claiming that the victims of the tragedy were both Turks and Armenians.

    Related:

    German Armenia Genocide Vote May Cause Turkish Non-Partner Stance
    German MPs to Debate Armenia Genocide Bill Disputed by Turkey on Thursday
    Armenia Will Never Give Up Fight to Get Turkey to Recognize Genocide
    Tags:
    deal, Turkey, Armenia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok