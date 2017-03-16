Russia Ready to Assist in Armenia-Turkey Negotiations - Foreign Minister

© REUTERS/ Staff Turkey to Open Border With Armenia After Karabakh Conflict Resolved

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia is ready to assist Armenia and Turkey whenever they decide to sit at the negotiating table, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview published Thursday.

"When Yerevan and Ankara sit at the negotiating table, Russia will be ready to extend them the most active assistance," Lavrov told the Regional Post — Caucasus bimonthly.

He expressed confidence in the neighbors' ability to resolve existing issues, and stressed that Moscow would welcome the opening of the border between Turkey and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member Armenia.

"Of course, we would only welcome that the Armenian-Turkish part of the EAEU's external border was open for the free movement of people, goods and services," Lavrov said.

Yerevan accuses Ankara of retreating from the 2009-2010 Zurich Protocols aiming to normalize diplomatic relations and opening borders.

