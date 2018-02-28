Russian, US Intelligence Services Continue Anti-Terror Cooperation - Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The cooperation between intelligence services of Russia and the United States in the area of anti-terror exists and continues to develop, first deputy chief of staff of Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) Igor Kulyagin said Wednesday.

"[The Russia-US cooperation] exists and continues to develop", Kulyagin told reporters.

According to the official, Russia considers cooperation with the US security services as important as cooperation with agencies of other countries.

Earlier this year, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said the country’s Foreign Intelligence Service Chief, Sergey Naryshkin, recently held talks with counterparts on US soil, triggering a backlash from lawmakers.

Following the revelation, Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer called on intelligence leaders in a letter to explain these meetings given their own assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo hit back in a letter of his own, telling Schumer that there was nothing "untoward" about US and Russian intelligence officials meeting.

Such cooperation is critical to national security and puts less American lives at risk, the CIA head said, adding that Moscow and Washington collaborated on aviation security and on preventing foreign fighters from going back to both Russia and the United States.