Register
08:42 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    September 19, 2017. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin, left, and Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov before a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission at the Almaz-Antey air defense system company

    Under Siege: CIA Chief Says Cooperation With Russia Is Critical for US Security

    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    US
    Get short URL
    212

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - CIA Director Mike Pompeo hit back at critics skeptical of recent meetings between US and Russian intelligence officials by saying such cooperation is critical to national security and puts less American lives at risk.

    Earlier in the week, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said the country’s Foreign Intelligence Service Chief, Sergey Naryshkin, recently held talks with counterparts on US soil, triggering a backlash from lawmakers.

    Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer in a letter on Tuesday called on intelligence leaders to explain these meetings given their own assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

    On Thursday, Pompeo struck back in a letter of his own, telling Schumer that there was nothing "untoward" about US and Russian intelligence officials meeting.

    "While Russia remains an adversary, we would put American lives at greater risk if we ignored opportunities to work with the Russian services in the fight against terrorism," Pompeo said in the letter to Schumer.

    The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) logo is displayed in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia
    © AFP 2018/ SAUL LOEB
    CIA Would Put US Lives at Greater Risk if It Does Not Work With Russia - Pompeo
    The head of the CIA explained to the Democratic senator that Moscow and Washington collaborate on aviation security and on preventing foreign fighters from going back to both Russia and the United States.

    Pompeo underscored to Schumer in the letter that meetings with Russian counterparts are frank and focused on the most pressing matters.

    "You and the American people should rest assured that we cover very difficult subjects in which American and Russian interests do not align," Pompeo said. "Neither side is bashful about raising concerns relating to our intelligence relationships and the interests of our respective nations."

    Amid the uproar over Naryshkin’s presence on US soil, the State Department said it could not comment on how the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service obtained a visa to the United States when he has been sanctioned.

    Meanhwhile, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert on Thursday explained to reporters that in certain situations exceptions must be made in the name of security. "If something is considered to be in the national security interests of the United States… we have the ability to waive [restrictions]," Nauert said. "It is no secret that despite our many many differences… with the Russian government, we also have areas where we have to work together, and one of those is combating terrorism."

    Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia Does Not Aim to Meddle in 2018 US Election as CIA Chief Alleges - Envoy
    Last month, Antonov told Sputnik that the United States and Russia should focus on enhancing their partnership in the fight against terrorism and improve the coordination between the intelligence services.

    Besides enhancing the counterterrorism partnership on a bilateral level, Russia is interested in growing such cooperation in the context of Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to establish an international counter-terrorism coalition, Antonov added. He emphasized that the United States and Russia have no obstacles for such cooperation against terrorism. He added the necessary regulatory framework for agreements that would ensure national security of both states has been created.

    On December 15, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had prevented a terrorist attack by the Daesh supporters in Saint Petersburg. Russian authorities managed to seize the terrorists prior to the attack thanks to the information provided by US intelligence.

    Shortly after the operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin called US President Donald Trump to thank him for the advanced warning the United States intelligence agencies provided to Moscow. Trump said US agencies were pleased to assist in preventing a terror attack.

    Related:

    CIA Would Put US Lives at Greater Risk if It Does Not Work With Russia - Pompeo
    CIA Prediction of Russian Meddling in US Midterm Elections ‘Nonsense’
    CIA Director Claims North Korea Months Away from Being Able to Strike US
    Russia Does Not Aim to Meddle in 2018 US Election as CIA Chief Alleges - Envoy
    CIA Boss Claims Russia Poised to Meddle in Yet Another US Election
    Tags:
    information, relationship, defense, cooperation, security, intelligence, SVR, FSB, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Heather Nauert, Mike Pompeo, Sergey Naryshkin, Anatoly Antonov, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok