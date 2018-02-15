Register
11:36 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Caution Radiation

    Mysterious Radioactive Substance Reportedly Detected in Alaska

    CC BY 2.0 / Benjamin Deutsch / X-ray
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Scientists from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have discovered what they claim is an atmospheric aerosol particle enriched with the uranium which is used in nuclear fuel and bombs.

    A "highly unusual aerosol particle containing a very small amount of enriched uranium" was tracked at an altitude of seven kilometers above Alaska's Aleutian Islands, according to a US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) study published by the Journal of Environmental Radioactivity.

    The scientists underscored that the particle with the enriched uranium-235 was spotted for the first time in twenty years of observations.  The uranium-235 is specifically used for making nuclear fuel and bombs.

    READ MORE: MEPhI Researchers Discover New Ways to Streamline Uranium Enrichment

    "Analysis of wind trajectories and particle dispersion model results show that the particle could have originated from a variety of areas across Asia," the study said, citing China, Japan and North Korea.

    Given that the particle was detected in August 2016, it excludes the disaster at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in 2011 as a possible source.

    Remaining in the dark about the origin of this particle, researchers suggested that it is "definitely not from a natural source."

    READ MORE: China Needs Strengthened Nuclear Capabilities to Be Superpower — Newspaper

    "One of the main motivations of this paper is to see if somebody who knows more about uranium than any of us would understand the source of the particle," NOAA scientist Dan Murphy told Gizmodo.

    At the same time, he said that it's too early to jump to any conclusions about possible atmospheric radiation caused by this particle because "it's not a significant amount of radioactive debris by itself."

    Related:

    Mysterious Missile Spotted Among ICBMs in North Korea's Military Parade (PHOTOS)
    Pyongyang: North Korea Presents ‘Substantial Nuclear Threat’ to US
    China Develops First Hualong One Nuclear Reactor
    China Turns to Russia's 'Unique Technologies' to Build New Nuclear Power Plant
    Tags:
    nuclear fuel, scientists, study, uranium, particle, Alaska
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok