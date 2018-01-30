Register
    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, military vehicles carrying missiles for both nuclear and conventional strikes are driven past the VIP stage during a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army at Zhurihe training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sunday, July 30, 2017

    China Needs Strengthened Nuclear Capabilities to Be Superpower - Newspaper

    Asia & Pacific
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China must establish trustworthy nuclear deterrence capabilities and boost its nuclear counter-strike capabilities to strengthen the strategic balance of power and support the nation’s global status as a superpower, the official newspaper of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the nation’s military, said Tuesday.

    "The global situation remains unstable today. To improve the effectiveness of our strategic deterrence, support our nation’s status as a superpower and safeguard our national security, we must establish reliable and trustworthy nuclear deterrence capabilities and boost its nuclear counter-strike capabilities to strengthen the strategic balance of power," the PLA newspaper said in an op-ed.

    China Unveils New Massive Missile Launcher
    China Upgrades Its Ballistic Missiles
    The op-ed was penned by two researchers from the PLA Academy of Military Sciences and focused on the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review from the Trump administration, leaked to the US press earlier this month.

    After detailing how much the United States and Russia spent on strengthening their nuclear capabilities in recent years, the researchers stressed the importance of such capabilities.

    "It is obvious that the nuclear states did not neglect to build their nuclear capabilities after new high-tech weapons appeared. Having nuclear capabilities is very important. It’s equally important to maintain modern nuclear capabilities that are not just for show," the op-ed said.

    In this Sunday, Aug. 18, 2013 file photo, Japanese Coast Guard boat and vessel sail alongside Japanese activists' fishing boat, not in photo, warning the activists away from a group of disputed islands called Diaoyu by China and Senkaku by Japan
    China, Japan Vow to Establish Military Hotline to Avoid Maritime Incidents
    After comparing Russia’s approach to building its missile defense system with the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, the researchers called the Russian approach "inspiring."

    "We can draw the following inspirations from the Russian approach: First, build a defense system with its own special characteristics. Second, develop a specialized attack weapon system," the researchers noted in the op-ed.

    READ MORE: US Navy Vessels Challenge China’s ‘Excessive Maritime Claims’

    The researchers stressed that China needs to learn from experiences of other countries when trying to lay a solid foundation for its national security strategy.

    New! Super! Go! Fast! China Teases Hypersonic Military Attack Aircraft Designs
    US, S Korea, Australia Conduct Joint Military Drills in East China Sea
    Tags:
    nuclear capabilities, newspaper, enhanced capabilities, military, China
    Ok