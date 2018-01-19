Register
13:50 GMT +319 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Uranium dioxide fuel pellet starting material

    MEPhI Researchers Discover New Ways to Streamline Uranium Enrichment

    © Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Building and operating multistage sorters for enriching uranium used in nuclear power plants requires major investment. MEPhI researchers have calculated performance criteria that could lower construction costs for plants of this kind.

    Brought to you by the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI

    Calculations by researchers from the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI show that the key performance criterion for sorters used in uranium enrichment is the minimum number of separating elements / gas centrifuges in a cascade, not the minimum amount of the fuel passing through the centrifuges.

    Experts believe that focusing on this criterion when designing a sorting machine could help drive down costs.

    In order to provide a sufficient amount of low enriched uranium fuel for nuclear reactors, it has to be produced on a large scale. In Russia, uranium is enriched in multistage sorters called cascades that consist of thousands of gas centrifuges.

    READ MORE: MEPhI Researchers Propose Safer Nuclear 'Reactors of the Future'

    Building and operating plants of this kind is extremely costly, which makes finding ways to improve these processes an important task. It is believed that “limits to the applicability” of the criteria used have to be taken into consideration when determining the optimal parameters for gas centrifuge cascades.

    MEPhI researchers compared the specifications of cascades with the optimized parameters related to the minimum number of separating elements and the minimum amount of fuel (uranium hexafluoride) that goes through the centrifuges within a unit of time (aggregate fuel flow within separation units).

    It turned out that the parameters /regimes in the operation of the centrifuges were not the same at various cascade stages.
    Researchers believe that a cascade with the minimum possible number of separating elements / gas centrifuges is in many respects the least costly option.

    Researchers showed that optimizing the aggregate fuel flow parameters within the cascade does not yield results comparable to using a minimum number of centrifuges within a cascade. What this means is that the fuel flow volume should not be used as an optimization criteria.
    It can be employed only in a specific setting when all the centrifuges at all stages within the separating cascade operate under the same regime, meaning that a sorter designed this way would cost much more.

    “It is worth noting that all the conclusions that were made in this research project apply not only to uranium enrichment for NPPs, but also to the separation of isotopic mixtures of other chemical elements,” one of the researchers, Andrei Smirnov, who is an assistant in MEPhI’s Department of Molecular Physics, said.

    He believes that when incorrect criteria are used in specific tasks, “this may result in sub-optimal parameters of the sorter or plant for producing isotopic products.” Taking into consideration the relatively high cost of the isotopes that are produced, a reduction in the efficiency of these machines even by a fraction of a percent could make the resulting product much more expensive.

    These findings appeared in an article published by the journal Nuclear Engineering and Technology. To make these calculations, researchers benefited from the latest advances in the theory of cascades for isotopic mixtures and used computation optimization methods for improving the parameters of the cascade machines.

    Related:

    MEPhI Student Invents a Smartphone-Based Gas Detector
    MEPhI Scientists Study Materials for Future Fusion Reactors
    Every Fifth Student in MePhI Will be Foreigner by 2020
    Tags:
    uranium, scientists, scientific research, nuclear, MEPhI, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok