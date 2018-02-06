US Needs to Improve Communication with Russia, China - Mattis

The statement by the US Secretary of Defense comes after US listed Moscow and Beijing as threats in its new nuclear posture doctrine.

"I agree we need more communication with Russia, with China along the level of, I would almost call it, philosophical engagement, as well as operational matters," Mattis said testifying before the House Armed Services Committee.

The US Defense Secretary’s testimony comes amid senators’ concern that new nuclear strategy will undermine US leadership in the sphere of nuclear non-proliferation, as it advocates the strengthening of country’s nuclear forces. According to Mattis this move will ensure security needed to make progress in arms control.

He also added that US will continue to abide by the conditions of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, but will also work towards building a weapon that can convince Russia to do so too.

