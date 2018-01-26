Register
19:53 GMT +326 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Delegates at a plenary meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)

    Relations With Russia as Central Topic of PACE Winter Session

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    STRASBOURG (Sputnik) - The situation concerning the Russian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the question of suspending part of Russia's payments to the Council of Europe were among key topics discussed at the Assembly's Winter Session.

    The session started on Monday and concludes on Friday.

    Question of Delegation

    The Russian side did not take part in the session this year, or in 2017 and 2016, because it had stopped renewing its credentials.

    In 2014 and 2015, PACE stripped the Russian delegation of its voting rights and banned it from participating in the work of its key bodies over the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. On its part, Moscow insists on the necessity of making amendments to the PACE regulations that would exclude the possibility of limiting the rights of national delegations.

    READ MORE: PACE Faction Chair Urges Russia, Assembly to Leave Arguments Behind, Cooperate

    In June 2017, Russia said it would suspend part of its payments to the Council of Europe until the complete restoration of the Russian delegation's rights in the organization. At the same time, Moscow continues to fulfill its obligations under the Council's resolutions.

    READ MORE: Russia Unlikely to Take Part in PACE Work Next Year — Lawmaker

    Creation of Working Group

    Nevertheless, the sides continue to maintain contacts, including through a new working group aimed at harmonizing the work of PACE and the main bodies of the Council of Europe. Its first session took place in Strasbourg on Tuesday. Russia was represented by Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house’s Foreign Affairs Committee, and Deputy Speaker of the Russian parliament's lower house Pyotr Tolstoy.

    A resolution and report by Italian lawmaker Michele Nicoletti, who was elected President of PACE on Monday, served as a basis for the group's work. The report, presented at the Assembly's Autumn Session, suggested that two statutory organs of the Council of Europe engage in a procedure aimed at "harmonizing jointly their rules governing participation and representation of member states in their midst."

    During the working group's session, the sides agreed on a work plan and developed a schedule of meetings. The next will take place in Paris on March 16.

    Question of Payment

    The financial crisis at the Council of Europe, sparked by Russia's decision to suspend part of its payments and Turkey ceasing to be one of the Council's major donors, has been frequently mentioned during the Winter Session.

    READ MORE: Strasbourg to Continue Dialogue With Russia to Seek Way Out of Deadlock in PACE

    Guest speakers at the session called on Moscow and Ankara to reconsider their decisions, while Thorbjorn Jagland, the Council's secretary general, reminded Russia of its obligations, stressing that Moscow should pay its membership fee in February.

    Moreover, Roderick Liddell, the registrar of the European Court of Human Rights, confirmed at an annual session that the Council had not received a significant amount of money this year but stressed that it would not affect the legal process.

    In a commentary to Sputnik, one of the PACE lawmakers stressed the need to hold meetings and discuss the issue in an effort to break the current stalemate.

    Tags:
    Council of Europe, PACE, Crimea, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok