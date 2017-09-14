Register
14:02 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Delegates at a plenary meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)

    Russia to Block 2018 PACE Payment Until Voting Rights Restored – Senior Lawmaker

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Russia
    Get short URL
    246070

    Russia will not submit the 11 million euro ($12.39 million) fee to participate in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in 2018 until the right to vote for national delegations is restored.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia will not submit its fee for the activities within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in 2018, lower house’s deputy speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said in an interview with the newpaper Izvestiya on Thursday.

    According to the Izvestiya newspaper citing diplomatic sources, the changes to the PACE regulations by the end of 2017 are unlikely.

    In June, Moscow froze part of its contribution to the Council of Europe dedicated to Russian membership in PACE in 2018 amounting to 11 million euros ($12.39 million).

    Building of the Parliamentary Assembly Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg, France
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    PACE Crisis Disrupts Work of Council of Europe – Russian Ambassador

    "We believe that there is no point in our participation in the work until the regulations [on the possibility of depriving national delegations of a vote] are changed. I would like to remind you that the Russian delegation has been fully deprived of the right to vote at PACE. Until this is changed, Moscow will not return to work in PACE and thus will not pay its membership fee," Tolstoy said, noting that the decision to strip Russia of the vote was made by the PACE minority.

    The parliamentarian also called the PACE move "discrimination against the people from the largest European country."

    PACE deprived the Russian delegation of the right to vote at the assembly's sessions after Crimea rejoined Russia as a result of a referendum in 2014, which has not been recognized by a number of state and regional authorities. Moscow, in turn, suspended its activities within the organization.

    Tags:
    payment, PACE, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Better Safe Than Sorry
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok