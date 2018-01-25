Trade Between US, UK to Increase Many Times Over in Coming Years - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Trade between the United States and United Kingdom will increase dramatically over in the new few years, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

“One thing that will be taking place over a number of years will be trade,” Trump said. “The trade is going to increase many times, and we look forward to that. The trade concept for discussions, and the discussions really I think I can say most importantly that will be taking place are going to lead to tremendous increases in trade."

Trump said such talks would be "great" for both countries in terms of job creation.

"And we look forward to that and we are starting that process pretty much as we speak,” he added.

The US president also stressed that he has great respect for May's work, saying that he and his British counterpart “are liking each other a lot.”

Report Warns UK Gov't Revolving Door May Hamper Brexit

“We are working on transactions in terms of economic development, trade, maybe most important militarily,” he added.

Trump and May on Thursday held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

On January 11, the White House announced that Trump and seven ministers, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, would represent the United States at the Davos forum.

The last US president to attend the WEF in Davos was Bill Clinton in 2000.