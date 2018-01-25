UK PM May: We Cannot Pull in Deifferent Directions on Trade (VIDEO)

After taking the stage in Davos, Theresa May touched upon the issues of technical progress and the problems it can bring. She called on the tech giants like Google, Facebook, and others to take responsibility for their actions regarding social issues. In particular, she said that firms should delete a "terrorist content" automatically.

The WEF Annual Meeting started on Tuesday and will continue until Friday, with hundreds of politicians, including some 70 heads of state and government, are expected to attend the event. The event takes place at the end of each January and is aimed at shaping global and industry agenda by the political, business and academic leaders.