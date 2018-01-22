Express Delivery! Woman Reportedly Gives Birth on Japanese Train in Five Minutes

How long does the miracle of birth take? For some, it doesn't take any longer than it takes a train to go from one station to another.

On January 19, a 25-year-old woman gave birth right on an East Japan Railway passenger train, heading northwards out of Tokyo, The Mainichi daily reported.

The train company reported that a passenger on a station platform pushed an emergency button. An attendant arrived and was surprised to discover a woman and her newborn baby girl lying on the ground. An emergency vehicle arrived shortly, and took them both to a nearby hospital.

The 25-year-old mother was lucky to be seated next to former nurse Tsuzumi Mogami, who turned out to be returning home after a hospital visit and luckily had a bath towel with her, Rocketnews24 wrote.

After the woman went into labor, Mogami spread the towel on the ground and had the woman sit down. Roughly five minutes later she safely delivered the baby.

Both the mother and the infant are reportedly doing fine.

Northeast-bound trains on the Joban railway line were temporarily suspended in the wake of the incident.

Lady in Japan gives birth on train (WOW!!) — and news report ends "Trains were delayed 30 mins, but are now running normally" *pokerface*

乗客に励まされ…電車内で赤ちゃん出産https://t.co/NV1uUuNuEy — kitakatakilburn (@kitakatakilburn) 19 января 2018 г.

READ MORE: Swedish Migrant Center Employees Quit Over 'Sex With Migrant Kids' Scandal