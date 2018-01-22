Register
11:25 GMT +322 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Refugees sleep outside the entrance of the Swedish Migration Agency's arrival center for asylum seekers at Jagersro in Malmo, Sweden (Photo used for illustration purpose)

    Female Employees Having Sex With Migrant 'Kids' at Migrant Centers in Sweden

    © AFP 2018/ TT NEWS AGENCY / STIG-AKE JONSSON
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (69)
    104

    In addition to posing financial difficulties and severe integration problems, it's been found that the migrant crisis in Sweden has a morbid underside in the form of unethical sexual relations between the newcomers and staff.

    Three women employed at a refugee accommodation center in Örnsköldsvik Municipality were discovered to have started intimate relationships with unaccompanied tenants in their teens. The incident was ultimately discovered by the municipality and the police were contacted.

    The ladies later resigned, whereupon an internal investigation of the incident began, the Nyheter Idag news outlet reported.

    Mats Gidlund, Head of Social Assistance in the municipality of Örnsköldsvik, stated that the municipality must work to establish a clear boundary between the private and the professional in interactions between employees and residents.

    "This is clearly remarkable. Because we also think that what is happening is serious, we have reported it to both the police and the Health and Social Care Inspectorate (IVO)," Mats Gidlund told the Allehanda daily.

    What is okay sex?
    © UMO.se
    Sweden Enlightens New Arrivals on Dos and Don'ts of Sexual Life
    Previously, an investigation was launched into a local refugee center in the town of Åmål, where a female employee reportedly gave a lap dance and had intimate relations with underage inmates.

    In the summer of 2017, a debate flared up concerning single middle-aged women, disparagingly called "batik witches," pushing for a more generous immigration policy to be able to get access to more unaccompanied refugees as "boytoys" in order to bed them.

    The debate was intensified after Youtubers Videomannen and En Arg Blatte Talar (also known as Angry Foreigner) made a series of videos featuring copious numbers of middle-aged Swedish women posing with "refugee children," some of which appear to be in their thirties, in a suggestive manner.

    "What Sweden really has done here is the biggest import of gigolos in human history. Then, taxpayers have been made to pay for this immoral sex party and call it 'humanism,'" EABT told the Nyheter Idag outlet. "This is not a migrant crisis, this is a globalist brothel," he argued.

    EABT mentioned over a dozen cases where Swedish women who worked with asylum seekers were revealed to have sex with them. In a few of the cases he mentions, police investigations have been started, whereas other cases led to internal investigations.

    "Imagine that 45,000 young Ukrainian women come to Sweden as refugees. They claim that they are a few years younger than they really are and attract a lot of attention from older Swedish men who flock around them, prey on them, want to hug them and ‘take care of them.' How do you think the feminists would have reacted? How do you think the media and the public would have reacted?" EABT said, hypothesizing on how it would have looked like, had the gender roles been reversed. According to the Youtuber, accusations of human trafficking and pedophilia would have sprung up almost instantly.

    READ ALSO: Swedish Brochure Teaches Migrants How to Have Sex, Avoid Authorities

    Municipality official Helena Axelson-Fisk reacted strongly to Nyheter Idag's article, claiming that the comments field was full of "men in need of a lay."

    In 2015, Sweden received a record 35,000 asylum applications from "lone children," followed by 2,200 in 2016. In 2016 alone, "unaccompanied children" cost Swedish taxpayers 26 billion SEK ($3 bln), although medical investigations later showed that a three out of four were in fact much older than initially stated and deliberately lied about their age.

    READ ALSO: Sweden Sees Spike in Rapes Amid Migrants' Speculated Prevalence in Sex Offenses

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (69)

    Related:

    Lap Dance Instead of Deportation: 'Underage' Refugees Thrive in Sweden
    Swedish Brochure Teaches Migrants How to Have Sex, Avoid Authorities
    Ball and Chain: Sweden Stuck With Child Marriage Dilemma
    Sweden Sees Spike in Rapes Amid Migrants' Speculated Prevalence in Sex Offenses
    Tags:
    migrant, sex, migrant crisis, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Engineering Troops
    Red-Blooded Photos of Engineer Troops Day in Russia
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok