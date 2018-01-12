Register
14:54 GMT +312 January 2018
    US President Donald Trump,

    UN Human Rights Spokesman Slams Trump's 'Sh*hole Countries' Comment as 'Racist'

    Spokesman for the UN Human Rights office Rupert Colville has slammed US President Donald Trump's reported description of Haiti, El Salvador and several African nations as "shithole" countries as "shocking and shameful," dubbing the comment "racist."

    "If confirmed, these are shocking and shameful comments from the president of the US. I am sorry but there is no other word one can use, but ‘racist.' You can't dismiss entire countries and continents as shit holes whose entire population is not white and therefore are not welcomed," the OHCHR spokesman told a briefing.

    In this Dec. 18, 2013, file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks at a news conference at Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Headquarters in Phoenix
    © AP Photo/ Ross D. Franklin, File
    Trump 'Seriously Considering' Pardoning Arizona Ex-Sheriff Who Illegally Targeted Immigrants
    Trump's comments sparked fury inside the US and worldwide. Thus, according to NBC News, Haiti's foreign minister Antonio Rodrigue summoned US Chargé d’Affaires Robin Diallo for clarification.

    Illinois state Sen. Kwame Raoul, whose parents immigrated from Haiti to the US back in the 1950s said that "there was no apologizing out of this."

    "He's demonstrated himself to be unfit, unknowledgeable about the history of this country and the history of contributions that immigrants, particularly Haitian immigrants, have made to this country," the official said.

    At the same time, South Africa's ruling African National Congress called Trump's comments "extremely offensive," while the African Union said it was "frankly alarmed" by the remarks.

    "Given the historical reality of how many Africans arrived in the United States as slaves, this statement flies in the face of all accepted behavior and practice," AU spokeswoman Ebba Kalondo told the Associated Press news agency.

    "This is particularly surprising as the United States of America remains a global example of how migration gave birth to a nation built on strong values of diversity and opportunity," the spokeswoman added.

    READ MORE: 'Lack of Respect': Trump's 'Sh*hole Countries' Rant Sparks Twitter Fury

    Earlier today, it was reported that US president Donald Trump had dubbed Haiti, El Salvador and several African countries "shithole" countries while speaking about migrants from these countries.

     

     

