'Lack of Respect': Trump’s 'Sh*hole Countries' Rant Sparks Twitter Fury

President Trump’s derisive remark about Haiti, El Salvador and several African countries and his call to bring more migrants from countries like Norway instead has been seen by critics as a “stain” on America’s reputation.

When meeting with lawmakers on Thursday to discuss a potential immigration deal, Donald Trump angrily lashed out at the suggestion that he restore protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and several African countries who used to enjoy temporary protected status, which he revoked last year.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” he said, adding that the US would be better off bringing in more immigrants from countries like Norway, The Guardian wrote.

Rattled by the US president’s offensive comments, many current and former residents of nations maligned by Trump have responded angrily and demanded an apology.

Trump’s divisive language has been equally criticized inside the US itself with Republican Congresswoman Dina Titus describing Trump as a “vile stain” on America’s reputation.

Just when you think he cannot say anything more vulgar and offensive, he embarrasses us again. He is a vile stain on our country's reputation. https://t.co/g5YMDlTvQB via @nbcnews — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) 11 января 2018 г.

​Cedric Richmond, Democratic representative and chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, slammed the president’s comments as “yet another confirmation of his racially insensitive and ignorant views.

Mia Love, a Republican Representative of Haitian descent dismissed Trump’s comments as “unkind, divisive, elitist” and demanded an apology to the American people and the nations he “wantonly maligned.”

Here is my statement on the President’s comments today: pic.twitter.com/EdtsFjc2zL — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) 11 января 2018 г.

​In an angry tweet, the former Haitian President Laurent Lamothe minced no words saying that Trump’s remark “shows a lack of respect and ignorance.”

SHAME ON TRUMP! The world is witnessing a new low today with this #ShitholeNations remark! totally unacceptable! uncalled for moreover it shows a lack a respect and IGNORANCE never seen before in the recent history of the US by any President! Enough is enough!! — Laurent Lamothe (@LaurentLamothe) 12 января 2018 г.

​An equally incensed former Mexican President Vicente Fox, who has never been a fan of the current occupant of the White House, wrote that “America’s greatness was built on diversity.”

.@realDonaldTrump, your mouth is the foulest shithole in the world. With what authority do you proclaim who’s welcome in America and who’s not. America’s greatness is built on diversity, or have you forgotten your immigrant background, Donald? — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) 11 января 2018 г.

​The internationally-acclaimed author Stephen King joined the irate chorus of condemnation by suggesting that the US might not really be an ideal destination for a Norwegian looking to emigrate.

Why would people from Norway want to immigrate here? They have actual health care, and longer life expectancy. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 11 января 2018 г.

​This is already the second time in a month that Trump has been accused of making racially charged remarks during private meetings.

In December, The New York Times reported that Trump said that immigrants from Nigeria would never "go back to their huts" in Africa after experiencing life in the United States. The White House denied Trump made those comments.

@realDonaldTrump no one from Norway wants to come to this shithole country. They have healthcare for all, family leave, free education and real gun control. https://t.co/yL0gmS55Yw — Michael J. McDonald (@MMStearnsCastle) 11 января 2018 г.

​

Of course people from #Norway would love to move to a country where people are far more likely to be shot, live in poverty, get no healthcare because they’re poor, get no paid parental leave or subsidized daycare and see fewer women in political power. #Shithole — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) 11 января 2018 г.

​A deal clinched by a bipartisan group of Senators to provide protection to juvenile immigrants known as Dreamers is facing pushback from the President, The Hill reported.

Senators Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill) said Thursday that a group of six senators has locked down an agreement amongst themselves on a fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program with a border security package.

READ MORE: 'Wanted Me to Cut Ribbon-NO!': Trump Cancels Trip to London to Open New Embassy