Register
20:28 GMT +308 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    African migrants wait to be deported at Mitiga International Airport, east of Tripoli, Libya, February 14, 2017.

    Nigerian Victims Recollect Horrors of Bondage As Government Stages Evacuation

    © REUTERS/ Ismail Zitouny
    World
    Get short URL
    240

    Nigeria has launched a massive evacuation operation to repatriate its citizens, who fled home in an attempt to traverse first the Sahara, then war-torn Libya, and lastly the Mediterranean before arriving at their dream destination – Europe.

    During a three-week operation, an estimated 5,500 Nigerians are set to be flown back, The International Business Times reported. Most of them are severely emaciated due to lack of nutrition and continuous torture. According to numerous corroborating reports, the migrants, who include pregnant women, have been mistreated in their increasingly doubtful attempts to rely on criminal groups to traffic them across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

    Saif al-Islam Gaddafi visits The Desert is Not Silent exhibition of Libya's ancient and contemporary art. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Gaddafi's Son 'Knows What it Takes to Move Libya Forward' – Specialist

    According to the BBC, they are subsequently traded for peanuts at slave markets that have popped up in Libya, and frequently refer to their conditions as hell on Earth. Conversely, less than a decade ago, as one of Africa's wealthiest countries, Libya provided work in the energy and construction sectors to an estimated 2.5 million foreign workers, including approximately 50,000 Nigerians.

    Fewer than 500 Nigerians were brought in by the government in the first round of evacuation on Sunday (7 January); the frail former slaves getting food immediately upon arrival. About 5,000 more people are waiting for their turn, having been most typically placed in a detention center in a place dubbed Gharyan, about 100km (60 miles) south of Tripoli. Libyans could hold them prisoners for several months to a number of years, the former detainees complained to the BBC. 

    READ MORE: Nail Bar Gang Jailed for Exploiting Teenagers in UK

    "They give us out to their friends. They don't pay us. It's just hard labor; if you're not fast with your job, you get beaten."

    The Nigerian administration has promised rehabilitation measures to get the victims on their feet – something that most victims exclusively pin hopes on after so many hardships abroad.

    "They talked about various abuse — systematic, endemic, and exploitation of all kinds. There were obviously interests that wanted to keep as many of them there as possible because they were commodities," said Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama.

    "The president had made provisions for all the logistics to make sure that we bring you back from Libya," he said, adding that the government will also help the evacuees in safeguarding jobs in their home country.

    Related:

    Suicide Bomber Kills 11 People in Mosque Attack in N Nigeria - Sources
    Boko Haram Claims Responsibility for Christmas Attacks in Nigeria
    Gunmen Reportedly Kill Dozens in Southern Nigeria
    Suspected Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Attack Leaves at Least 12 Killed in Nigeria
    Tags:
    rescue, evacuation, sex slaves, slavery, migrants, Africa, Nigeria, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok