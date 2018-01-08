It’s Only Natural Folks: Pope Encourages Mothers to Breastfeed at Sistine Chapel

Going off script from the centuries-old church texts, the Argentinian-born Pope improvised a friendly homily, according to Reuters.
"If they start performing a concert [yelling and crying], or if they are uncomfortable or too warm or don't feel at ease or are hungry […] breastfeed them," he said.
"Don't be afraid," the Pope encouraged, "feed them, because this, too, is the language of love."
While global cultural acceptance of the natural practice has gained ground in recent decades, women in many nations are routinely harassed when breastfeeding in public.
The annual papal baptism is offered to children of employees at the Vatican and the diocese of Rome.
