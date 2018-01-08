It’s Only Natural Folks: Pope Encourages Mothers to Breastfeed at Sistine Chapel

Pope Francis, in the midst of one of those traditionally long services staged by the Catholic church, told mothers with fussy infants awaiting baptism that it would be appropriate to feed their babies in the natural manner.

While baptizing 34 lucky infants — including two sets of twins — the populist Pope suggested to the moms that they should feel free to breastfeed their babies in the Sistine Chapel, one of the most sacred structures in the pantheon of Catholicism.

Going off script from the centuries-old church texts, the Argentinian-born Pope improvised a friendly homily, according to Reuters.

"If they start performing a concert [yelling and crying], or if they are uncomfortable or too warm or don't feel at ease or are hungry […] breastfeed them," he said.

"Don't be afraid," the Pope encouraged, "feed them, because this, too, is the language of love."

While global cultural acceptance of the natural practice has gained ground in recent decades, women in many nations are routinely harassed when breastfeeding in public.

The annual papal baptism is offered to children of employees at the Vatican and the diocese of Rome.