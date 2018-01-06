US Shows Its F-15C Jets Intercept Russia's Su-30 Fighters Near Baltics (VIDEO)

The US is wrapping up its four-month rotating air policing mission in the Baltics, with Denmark due to take the lead already next week. Right now, the mission is specifically being carried out by the 493rd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, which belongs to the 48th Fighter Wing stationed at RAF Lakenheath airbase in the UK.

The US Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) has released a video of F-15 fighter jets intercepting Su-30 Russian multirole fighters near the Baltics.

The intercepts reportedly took place in November and December 2017 and were conducted by F-15s deployed to Siauliai International Airport in Lithuania.

The video consists of two clips, with one showing the F-15C Eagles aircraft scrambled to intercept the alleged Russian Navy Su-30 Flankers "in international airspace near the Baltics" on November 23.

According to the USAFE, the Russian warplanes did not broadcast the appropriate codes required by air traffic control and had no flight plans on file. The second clip showed the F-15s intercepting two Su-30s on December 13.

The USAFE said that "pilots from the 493rd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron executed the intercept professionally and operated in international airspace in accordance with all relevant international flight regulations and safety standards." The squadron belongs to the 48th Fighter Wing stationed at the Lakenheath airbase in the UK.

493rd Fighter Squadron commander Lieutenant Colonel Cody Blake, for his part, called intercepts "a normal part" of NATO's Baltic air policing mission. The US is due to hand over the lead in the mission to Denmark next week.