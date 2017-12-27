'Horrific on-, Funny off-Camera': Twitter Mourns Star Wars' Iconic Dr Evazan

"We are wanted men. I have the death sentence in 12 systems," the actor tasked to play the most dangerous Mos Eisley Cantina's drunk, Dr Evazan, famously exclaimed. Do you recollect the Star Wars scene?

The landmark 1977 film episode, a New Hope, starred Alfie Curtis, who passed away on Tuesday aged 87, prompting many to pay their tribute to the actor, who was notoriously "horrific on-camera," but "funny and kind" off it.

The news appeared on the Comic Book Star Wars website on Tuesday.

One of the first to tweet his condolences was Mark Hamill, widely known for his Luke Skywalker part. He wrote:

"Alfie Curtis made the Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina scene – one of the most memorable I've ever been a part of – even more memorable."

"As horrific as he was on-camera, off-camera he was funny, kind and a real gentleman. Thanks Alf — you'll be missed."

Other internet users quickly followed suit:

RIP character actor Alfie Curtis — Dr Evazan in #StarWars A New Hope — his Mos Eisley encounter with @HamillHimself was played to uncomfortable perfection & remains powerful 40 years on pic.twitter.com/oAHivdJm5z — JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) 27 декабря 2017 г. RIP Alfie Curtis AKA Cornelius Evazan — the rude bloke in the pub. pic.twitter.com/CMp6pnheOn — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) 26 декабря 2017 г.

"He doesn't like you"

"I dont like you ether"

"You better watch yourself. We're wanted men. I have the death sentence in 12 systems"



"YOU'LL BE DEAD!"



The Force will be with you Alfie Curtis pic.twitter.com/aSKO6Td4pk — I Dream Of Hamill 🐹 (@IDreamOfHamill) 27 декабря 2017 г.

In a nutshell, Curtis’ Star Wars character is a promising plastic surgeon whose revolutionized medical techniques but ended up hurting his patients.

Curtis’ other movie credits include the 1980s TV series "Cribb" and "The Elephant Man" production from 1980.

The actor’s death was reported exactly a year after 60-year-old Princess Leia actor Carrie Fisher passed away on December 27, 2016.

READ MORE: Star Wars Boondoggle Again? Congress Seeks to Revive Space Missile Defense