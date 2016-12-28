Twitter Mourns the Death of Actress, Writer Carrie Fisher

So so so sad. Thank you, Carrie Fisher. What a loss. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 27, 2016

​In tune with her ever-offbeat personality, Carrie Fisher penned her own obituary in her 2008 autobiography, Wishful Drinking. Fisher wrote,"[Star Wars director George Lucas] comes up to me the first day of filming and he takes one look at the dress and says, 'You can't wear a bra under that dress.' So, I say, 'Okay, I'll bite. Why?' And he says, 'Because… there's no underwear in space.' What happens is you go to space and you become weightless. So far so good, right? But then your body expands??? But your bra doesn't- so you get strangled by your own bra. Now I think that this would make for a fantastic obit—so I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra."