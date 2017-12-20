Trump, May Discuss Jerusalem in First Call Since Twitter Spat

Trump’s decision on Jerusalem has alienated Washington from almost all of its allies, including London. On Monday, the UK and other 13 nations called for a UNSC resolution designed to reverse the controversial move.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May discussed with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, nearly two weeks after she vowed to raise the matter with him.

The phone call on Tuesday was the first conversation between Trump and May after Trump’s retweets of anti-Muslim videos from a British far-right group triggered tensions between Washington and London.

Commenting on the conversation, a spokesperson for the British prime minister said May and Trump had a "good relationship," which includes the possibility of having differences on some matters.

"The prime minister has always been clear on these matters that part of having a special relationship is that where there are times you don’t agree, you can say so," the spokesman said.

The retweets were not discussed on Tuesday, but Trump and May spoke about Jerusalem.

"They discussed the different positions we took on the recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, and agreed on the importance of the US bringing forward new proposals for peace and the international community supporting these efforts," the spokesman said.

The two leaders also discussed the Brexit talks and the crisis in Yemen.

However, it is still unclear whether the dispute has been completely settled and whether the US president would visit the opening of the new US embassy in London in February, The Guardian reported.

Trump’s decision on the status of Jerusalem contradicts the official position of London and almost all other UN nations, which insist that the issue should be the subject of negotiations.

On Monday, Britain voted with 13 other members of the UN Security Council for a resolution calling for the US recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital to be rescinded. Washington blocked the resolution, in the first exercise of its veto right during Trump’s presidency.