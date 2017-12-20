Register
    British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

    Trump, May Discuss Jerusalem in First Call Since Twitter Spat

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Trump’s decision on Jerusalem has alienated Washington from almost all of its allies, including London. On Monday, the UK and other 13 nations called for a UNSC resolution designed to reverse the controversial move.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May discussed with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, nearly two weeks after she vowed to raise the matter with him.

    The phone call on Tuesday was the first conversation between Trump and May after Trump’s retweets of anti-Muslim videos from a British far-right group triggered tensions between Washington and London.

    Commenting on the conversation, a spokesperson for the British prime minister said May and Trump had a "good relationship," which includes the possibility of having differences on some matters.

    "The prime minister has always been clear on these matters that part of having a special relationship is that where there are times you don’t agree, you can say so," the spokesman said.

    READ MORE: 'Wrong Thing to Do': May Slams Trump's Far-Right Retweets as 'Hateful'

    The retweets were not discussed on Tuesday, but Trump and May spoke about Jerusalem.

    "They discussed the different positions we took on the recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, and agreed on the importance of the US bringing forward new proposals for peace and the international community supporting these efforts," the spokesman said.

    The two leaders also discussed the Brexit talks and the crisis in Yemen.

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations NIkki Haley speaks to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Ambassador Haley: ‘US Will Be Taking Names’ During UN Jerusalem Vote
    However, it is still unclear whether the dispute has been completely settled and whether the US president would visit the opening of the new US embassy in London in February, The Guardian reported.

    Trump’s decision on the status of Jerusalem contradicts the official position of London and almost all other UN nations, which insist that the issue should be the subject of negotiations.

    On Monday, Britain voted with 13 other members of the UN Security Council for a resolution calling for the US recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital to be rescinded. Washington blocked the resolution, in the first exercise of its veto right during Trump’s presidency.

