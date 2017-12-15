Register
    A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test that was successfully launched is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017

    All-Out War? US Senator Graham Warns Strike Against N Korea is 70% Likely

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    World
    While the State Department hasn't completely ruled out the idea of talking with Pyongyang in the future, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has insisted that the use of force is the only option.

    In an interview with the Atlantic, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham suggested that if North Korea carries out another nuclear test, there will be a 70 percent chance of the US striking Pyongyang.

    "I would say there's a three in 10 chance we use the military option." If the North Koreans conduct an additional test of a nuclear bomb, I would say 70 percent," Graham said.

    Describing possible hostilities with North Korea is an "all-out war against the regime," Graham warned that "there is no surgical strike option."

    Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks with reporters ahead of votes on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Aaron P. Bernstein
    Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks with reporters ahead of votes on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 6, 2017

    "So if you ever use the military option, it's not to just neutralize their nuclear facilities — you gotta be willing to take the regime completely down," he added.

    Graham's remarks came just a day after US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauerts said that Washington is willing to hold talks with North Korea but not right now.

    READ MORE: Isolation and Pressure: Washington's Two-Pronged Strategy on North Korea

    On September 3, 2017, Pyongyang claimed that it had tested a hydrogen bomb, in what became North Korea's sixth nuclear test. 

