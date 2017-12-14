Register
22:35 GMT +314 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Kaspersky Lab

    Kaspersky Lab CEO 'Shocked and Confused' by US Ban of Company's Products

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    World
    Get short URL
    0 03

    Not only are Russian media outlets are facing growing pressure abroad, Russia's major software production company has suffered from US sanctions. Although its reputation among customers has been damaged, the enterprise has managed to keep its customers.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Kaspersky Lab CEO Eugene Kaspersky held a press conference with reporters in the Russian embassy in India, during which he touched upon the recently signed US controversial law on banning its' products from the government systems.

    "I was somewhat confused because I did not understand what was happening and why. It was like being hit in the fog and you do not understand where from and why,"  told reporters at the Russian embassy in India, commenting on the recent law signed by the US President.

    However, Kaspersky Lab does not intend to close its business in the United States due to the recent ban, the company's CEO Eugene Kaspersky, adding that the company's sales strategy would remain practically unchanged as it focuses on small and medium businesses and on-line sales of individual products.

    Logo of the Kaspersky Lab antivirus software developer.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Kaspersky Lab Discussing Software Security Verification With UK Cyber Security Centre
    Kaspersky also noted that there is no massive outflow of customers after the entry into force of these restrictions, despite the damage caused to the company's reputation in the US.

    US President Donald Trump signed the US defense budget for the fiscal year 2018 on December 12, which also prohibits the use of Kaspersky Lab's software products by US government agencies.

    READ MORE: Kaspersky Lab on NSA's Stolen Data: User Disabled the Antivirus on His Computer

    Earlier in November, the UK government has banned federal agencies from using cybersecurity software made by Kaspersky Lab amid state-sponsored spying fears. In September, the US Department of Homeland Security ordered state agencies and departments to stop using Kaspersky Lab products over their potential threat to the internal cybersecurity. However, Eugene Kaspersky has repeatedly refuted all the cyber-espionage allegations, calling them arrant nonsense.

    Related:

    Kaspersky Shuts Down DC Offices After Allegations of Russian Cybermeddling
    Kaspersky Lab Discussing Software Security With UK Cyber Security Centre
    Russian Intelligence Never Asked Kaspersky Lab to Spy on Foreign Nationals - CEO
    Tags:
    ban, Kaspersky Lab, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    NatGeo Nature Photographer of 2017: Magnificent Animal World Captured on Camera
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok