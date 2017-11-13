Russia's Kaspersky Lab Hopes to Continue Working With Barclays in UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to company’s General Manager in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Adam Maskatiya, Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab hopes to continue its cooperation with Barclays Bank PLC despite accusations of spying on the London-based bank's customers.
"Kaspersky Lab continues to work with Barclays to provide its customers with internet security. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Barclays to help keep its customers protected online," Maskatiya said.
In September, the US Department of Homeland Security ordered state agencies and departments to stop using Kaspersky Lab products over their potential threat to US cybersecurity. However, Kaspersky Lab CEO Eugene Kaspersky has refuted all the cyber-espionage allegations spread by the media regarding the Russian cybersecurity company’s involvement in spying through its products, calling such claims groundless and paranoiac.
